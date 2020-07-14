Victim injured, suspect nabbed in botched attempt to steal motorcycle

In what was supposed to be a motorcycle robbery resulted in the injury of its owner and the apprehension of the suspect. The attempted robbery took place at around 14:30Hrs yesterday at a wash bay located at Enmore, East Coast Demerara, (ECD).

Police said that a taxi driver, Jerome Jacobs, 21 of North Haslington ECD had posted advertisement on Facebook seeking buyers for his XR- Honda motorcycle.

He then received a phone call from a potential buyer who requested to see the motorcycle before making any purchase. Jacobs decided to make arrangements to meet the buyer at Bull’s Wash Bay, Enmore.

While at the wash bay waiting for the buyer, the suspect approached Jacobs and demanded the keys for the motorcycle. Jacobs refused and the suspect responded by pulling out a handgun from his waist and ordered him to hand over the bike. Jacobs retaliated by grabbing the suspect’s hand and a scuffle ensued between the two.

The suspect somehow managed to free himself from the victim’s grip and discharged four rounds at the victim. One of the bullets grazed the victim on his left arm. The victim then began shouting and alerted persons who were close by. Realizing that he was out numbered the suspect decided to run-away.

However, the victim and the persons who responded to his call gave chase behind the suspect, captured him and took away his weapon. He was then beaten before the police was contacted and the suspect, along with his gun, handed over.

Ranks then transported both the victim and the suspect to the Nabaclis Health Centre where they were treated. The victim was then sent away while the suspect was taken to the Enmore police lock-ups.

The suspect has since been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Pike Street, North Sophia.