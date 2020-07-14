USAID calls on Granger to assure a peaceful transition of government

Latest update July 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

One of Guyana’s most critical development partners, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has joined calls made by concerned stakeholders, both locally and further afield, for the Granger administration to allow the rule of law to prevail and facilitate a smooth transition of power.

USAID’s acting Administrator, John Barsa

John Barsa, the acting Administrator of the international development body, in a direct appeal to President David Granger, said that Guyana should be put first by allowing the democratically elected winners to assume their rightful place. He noted that the winner of the election was chosen based on the results of the National Recount that concluded on June 8. The US government official stressed that democracy requires statesmen to respect the will of the people.
For more than half a century, USAID has been an avid partner in supporting the development of Guyana’s health and education sectors. Its health programme has been instrumental in strengthen the nation’s public health systems and ensure the availability of comprehensive care. It also paves the way for enhancing civil-society and private-sector responses to HIV/AIDS as well as boosting the supply-chain management of drugs and other supplies. USAID’s support has also improved Guyana’s institutions and systems in the areas of rule of law, good governance, political competition and consensus building.

 

