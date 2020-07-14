Latest update July 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Tenant in your own home

Imagine someone walks into your home, orders you to move into the lower flat and takes over the running of the entire property.
It is your home, you have the transport for it. But you have no say in how it is run.
You have become a tenant in your own home. Every month, he sends you bills for the electricity, water, cooking gas and groceries.
He also sends you bills for repairs he said he did but which you did not authorize. He even says you can check the bills to see if it is on par with international prices.
This is what has happened to Guyana. The oil companies have come here and taken over our oil resources.
They are making all the decisions; they are deciding how the sector is to be managed.
They are determining how much oil is being produced. They are determining what is to be spent and how it is to be spent.
Guyana has no say.
And you can be sure that they are sending us the Bills for us to be the checker.
Guyanese must demand a greater say in the how our oil expenses are managed.
Demand a better deal!

