Security guard on $300,000 bail in Guinness manslaughter case

A security guard of Lot 19 Pope Street, New Amsterdam was yesterday charged with manslaughter committed on his fellow villager.

Seon Rajgopaul, 29, appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court where the charge was read to him by Magistrate Peter Hugh. Rajgopaul is accused of committing the act of manslaughter on Nickosie Vankenie, 23 at Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.

The charge was laid under section 94 of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 8:01.

Rajgopaul was not required to plead and was subsequently granted bail in the sum of $300,000. The case was postponed to the 28th July.

Reports are that the two men, more than a week ago, were imbibing under a shed next to a shop in Angoy’s Avenue when an argument erupted over a bottle of Guinness.

Based on information provided to this publication by a friend of the victim, Vankenie had left his beer down on the stand and the suspect, Seon Rajgopaul, allegedly picked up the Guinness and began to consume it.

It was then that the victim tried to upbraid the suspect for doing so leading to a heated argument. He then demanded that he be given a “fresh bottle of Guinness” but the suspect whipped out a sharp object and dealt Vankenie two stabs, one to his neck and another to his abdomen.

The suspect then left the scene and Vankenie was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he received medical attention and admitted in the ICU where he later succumbed to his injuries.