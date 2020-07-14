Police investigating Linden GECOM Office fire

Latest update July 14th, 2020 9:13 AM
– men seen running from after explosion heard near building
Police are investigating a fire suspected to be arson at a rented building by Gecom at First Alley, Wismar, Linden in the wee hours of this morning.
According to information received, the fire was reported by a female security guard that she was in the security hut at the front of the building about 01:55hrs when she heard an explosion at the back of the building.
Upon checking, she saw two males running west into First Alley, Wismar and the upper flat of the building on fire.
The upper flat was burnt with the roof engulfed in flames. Fire tenders were quickly summoned on scene and the blaze extinguished. Investigation in progress.
