Partially decomposed body found in Strathspey canal

Jul 14, 2020

Police fished out a partially decomposed body of a man from the Strathspey canal, East Coast Demerara (ECD) yesterday.

The ID card Found in the Haversack

The Stathspey Pump Station and canal

The body which is currently unidentified was found at around 07:30 Hrs by employees of the Strathspey Pump Station.
Upon seeing the corpse floating in the canal, the employees contacted police who arrived shortly after. Investigators then retrieved the body from the canal and examined it. It was noted, that the male’s body was clad in a brown long pants and a red haversack slung around his back. No visible marks of violence was seen on the body, however, investigators were able to find an Identification Card (ID) in the haversack.
The ID card bore the name of Deshawn McLean, age 26. The body was removed and transported to the Lyken Funeral Home.

