Lowenfield fails to submit report; walks out of meeting with Govt. Commissioners

Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield has refused to submit a report of the recount results yet again, disregarding the final opportunity given to him by the Chair, Justice Claudette Singh, to do so.
Along with the three Government Commissioners, Lowenfield walked out of the GECOM meeting today. Those Commissioners, according to Opposition Commissioner, Sase Gunraj, are of the view that the Commission cannot direct Lowenfield.
The Chair is expected to direct Lowenfield’s deputy, Roxane Myers, to compile the report instead. However, another meeting of the Commission is not likely until after the hearing and judgment of the matter now in the High Court, which seeks to force GECOM to use the 10 district declarations which the Chair struck down.
