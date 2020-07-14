Lima Sands family fight off, capture home intruder.

In a home invasion gone wrong, a 38-year-old man was overpowered and captured by a Lima Sands family, after he allegedly broke into their home yesterday morning. Based on a police report, the male intruder, who was outfitted in boxers at the time of the home intrusion, was caught by the female owner and her two children. The occupant, who was identified as Alana Da Silva, said that the man broke into her home sometime around 24:00hrs yesterday.

According to Da Silva, the man gained entry to the home through a window. “The man came through a window,” she told Kaieteur News, “and was in my daughter’s room trying to hold her down. When she started to scream, he ran into my room and that is where my son and I caught him and we managed to press him down.”

The woman said that she alerted her neighbours, who quickly rushed to her aid. The suspect, who also lives within the Lima Sands Community, was tied up and the police called to the scene. Police indicated that he is still in their custody, assisting with the investigation.

Lima Sands is located some two miles aback the coastal area on the Essequibo Coast, running parallel to the main coastal land ranging from Anna Regina to Dartmouth. The rural community, known for its jaguar sightings, is generally peaceful.