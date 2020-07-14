Labourer jailed after ganja found at police control point

A 48-year-old labourer of Lot 9 Hosannah Street, Rosignol, West Coast Berbice, was yesterday charged for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Victor Kippins of Hossanah Street, Rosignol, West Coast Berbice appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh and was charged with the offence. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Reports are that Kippins was in a public transportation on Saturday when the police stopped the vehicle at the Fort Wellington Police Station. A search discovered 39 grams of the illicit substance in Kippins’ possession.