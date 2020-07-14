Labourer jailed after ganja found at police control point

Latest update July 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
A 48-year-old labourer of Lot 9 Hosannah Street, Rosignol, West Coast Berbice, was yesterday charged for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
Victor Kippins of Hossanah Street, Rosignol, West Coast Berbice appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh and was charged with the offence. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years imprisonment.
Reports are that Kippins was in a public transportation on Saturday when the police stopped the vehicle at the Fort Wellington Police Station. A search discovered 39 grams of the illicit substance in Kippins’ possession.
Jul 14, 2020By Sean Devers Gifted fourteen-year-old West Indies U-16 left-handed stroke player Rampertab Ramnauth is a little runs machine and already has scored 16 centuries including a double. He seemed...
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Dr. Alissa Trotz and Dr. Arif Bulkan are two Guyanese scholars who are recognized for their scholarly output in women studies... more
One night, thieves broke into the home of a man and his wife. The thief was caught red- handed with jewelry and money belonging... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]