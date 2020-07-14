Guyana now has three hundred COVID-19 cases – DCMO

Latest update July 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
Another three persons have tested positive for COVID -19, according to Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) within the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).
During an update on the status of the virus in Guyana, Dr. Boyle disclosed that of the 78 new tests done yesterday, the three discoveries were made bringing the total number of positive cases to 300.
She stressed while the MoPH is happy to report that 155 persons have recovered thus far, and the COVID-19 deaths remain at 17, “increased focus has been placed on the hinterland which poses a unique challenge to contact tracing.”
According to the DCMO, Region One remains the epicenter for infections with 93 positive cases.
“We are happy to announce that 33 have recovered thus far and 60 remain in institutional isolation. A special thank you is extended to all the health workers in Region One for going above and beyond during this time,” the DCMO said.
Dr. Boyle nonetheless called on citizens to take all necessary precaution since it was also noted that the number of positive cases is still on the increase.
She said, “We now have nine out of 10 regions with COVID-19 cases, Region 8 being the newest region to report cases. Residents of Region Eight, it is now time for you to be more vigilant especially those of you in the mining areas and the bordering regions.”
In closing, she drew attention to the vulnerabilities of certain communities to imported cases from Brazil, Guyana’s giant neighbour to the south where numbers continue to increase significantly.
“Therefore, we continue to ask the Toshaos,” said Dr. Boyle, “to keep monitoring the movements within your communities and continue to provide the updates to us centrally.”
Jul 14, 2020By Sean Devers Gifted fourteen-year-old West Indies U-16 left-handed stroke player Rampertab Ramnauth is a little runs machine and already has scored 16 centuries including a double. He seemed...
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Dr. Alissa Trotz and Dr. Arif Bulkan are two Guyanese scholars who are recognized for their scholarly output in women studies... more
One night, thieves broke into the home of a man and his wife. The thief was caught red- handed with jewelry and money belonging... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]