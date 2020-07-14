Guyana now has three hundred COVID-19 cases – DCMO

Another three persons have tested positive for COVID -19, according to Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) within the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).

During an update on the status of the virus in Guyana, Dr. Boyle disclosed that of the 78 new tests done yesterday, the three discoveries were made bringing the total number of positive cases to 300.

She stressed while the MoPH is happy to report that 155 persons have recovered thus far, and the COVID-19 deaths remain at 17, “increased focus has been placed on the hinterland which poses a unique challenge to contact tracing.”

According to the DCMO, Region One remains the epicenter for infections with 93 positive cases.

“We are happy to announce that 33 have recovered thus far and 60 remain in institutional isolation. A special thank you is extended to all the health workers in Region One for going above and beyond during this time,” the DCMO said.

Dr. Boyle nonetheless called on citizens to take all necessary precaution since it was also noted that the number of positive cases is still on the increase.

She said, “We now have nine out of 10 regions with COVID-19 cases, Region 8 being the newest region to report cases. Residents of Region Eight, it is now time for you to be more vigilant especially those of you in the mining areas and the bordering regions.”

In closing, she drew attention to the vulnerabilities of certain communities to imported cases from Brazil, Guyana’s giant neighbour to the south where numbers continue to increase significantly.

“Therefore, we continue to ask the Toshaos,” said Dr. Boyle, “to keep monitoring the movements within your communities and continue to provide the updates to us centrally.”