Fat Boy want move back to Cang-ress Place

Dem Boy Seh…

Dem boys did never feel dat Fat Boy had trot off into de political sunset. Dem boys always know dat behind de chubby cheeks and clean face de man gat big ambitions. Dem boys know dat Fat Boy was a major player behind de scene of what going on in de country today. He might have only surface now but he bin doing he thing behind de scenes. He might not have been the chief cook and bottle washer but he didn’t go far from de kitchen or washbasin.

He wait patiently till de baby party about to bruk up. He big up heself like de Super Hero Bouncing Boy.

When boys read wha Fat Boy seh about de Lolo man powers dem boys think that is time he go back to law school for a refresher. He talking politics not law. He talk how de Lolo man nah gat fuh tek direction from GEE-CUM. Nat even de Lolo man believe dat. A video appear which show de Lolo man admitting that he comes under de direction of GEE-CUM.

Fat Boy also seh that nat even de law can mek de Lolo man change he mind even if he wrong. Dem boys wan know if Fat Boy rewriting constitutional law or becoming ah expert in constitutional lawlessness.

Dem boys believe dat Fat Boy gat he eye pun 2025 and de big prize. De Pee-Hen-Cee gun need a new leader. Bouncing Boy might be throwing he hat in de ring. Suh dem boys believe.

Talk half and wait fuh Fat Boy next move… right back to Cang-ress Place!