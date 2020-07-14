Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Latest update July 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.
It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.
Jul 14, 2020By Sean Devers Gifted fourteen-year-old West Indies U-16 left-handed stroke player Rampertab Ramnauth is a little runs machine and already has scored 16 centuries including a double. He seemed...
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Dr. Alissa Trotz and Dr. Arif Bulkan are two Guyanese scholars who are recognized for their scholarly output in women studies... more
One night, thieves broke into the home of a man and his wife. The thief was caught red- handed with jewelry and money belonging... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]