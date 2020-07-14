CSEC, CAPE exams begin as COVID-19 fears mount

– almost 13,000 students registered

The Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) began yesterday across the country under stringent COVID-19 guidelines. According to Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry, she and her Ministry have recognised the efforts of the students, teachers, parents and guardians for their preparation to facilitate the sitting of the examinations.

During a Zoom engagement with students from across the country today, Henry advised them not to be distracted and to give of their best for the examinations. The Education Minister noted that the examinations are being written at an unprecedented and challenging time and yet students, teachers and other stakeholders have exhibited great resilience and adaptability to ensure maximum preparation for the examinations.

Henry underscored the importance of the exams and reminded the students that the two exams, CSEC and CAPE, will determine students’ future course of action and for many of the students their career choice. For CSEC, there are 168 centres countrywide with 11,998 students registered to write that exam. For CAPE, 851 candidates are registered to write at 15 centres across the country.

The Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) took a decision to administer the examinations in a different format this year owing to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affecting countries globally. Grades will now be awarded utilizing the moderated School-based Assessments (SBAs) and Paper One.

Yesterday, CAPE students wrote French Units 1 and 2, and Paper Four (4) and Orals; CSEC students wrote French Paper 2 and Paper 3.

The CAPE and CSEC exams are being written under guidelines set out in the Gazetted and published Examination Order No 73/2020. Students, teachers and persons permitted to be in the school compound are required to wear a face mask at all times. Additionally, handwashing and sanitizing must be done at the entrance of the school. The students are required to be two meters or six feet apart from each other at all times. Playing and gathering are prohibited and the MoE has prohibited vending outside schools to ensure the safety and wellness of everyone. Temperature testing is also mandatory and MoE Education Officers will be visiting schools across the country to ensure that there is full compliance with the order. The exams continue until early August.