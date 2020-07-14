Latest update July 14th, 2020 2:17 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Coalition supporter wants Court to force GECOM to use 10 struck down declarations

Jul 14, 2020 News 0

A registered voter, Misenga Jones, through Attorney-at-law Mayo Robertson, has moved to the High Court with an attempt to force the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to rely on nothing but the ten March 13 district declarations which were struck down by GECOM Chair, Justice Claudette Singh, as the basis on which a final Elections declaration is made.
Justice Singh yesterday invalidated those declarations, and so they have no legal effect. Notably, they had included the fraudulent March 13 Region Four declaration made by Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo, and were all overtaken by the national recount.

Similar Articles

Sports

At 14, Rampertab Ramnauth is a little runs machine

At 14, Rampertab Ramnauth is a little runs machine

Jul 14, 2020

By Sean Devers Gifted fourteen-year-old West Indies U-16 left-handed stroke player Rampertab Ramnauth is a little runs machine and already has scored 16 centuries including a double. He seemed...
Read More
Windies make perfect start to series as Blackwood inspires

Windies make perfect start to series as Blackwood...

Jul 13, 2020

Harrigan positioning for Jaguar’s midfield role

Harrigan positioning for Jaguar’s midfield role

Jul 13, 2020

Shared governance – should we, can we?

Shared governance – should we, can we?

Jul 13, 2020

Turning Point claim Pre Caricom day dominoes title

Turning Point claim Pre Caricom day dominoes

Jul 12, 2020

Referee Assessors benefit from online training

Referee Assessors benefit from online training

Jul 12, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Thieves quoting law

    One night, thieves broke into the home of a man and his wife. The thief was caught red- handed with jewelry and money belonging... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019