Coalition supporter wants Court to force GECOM to use 10 struck down declarations

A registered voter, Misenga Jones, through Attorney-at-law Mayo Robertson, has moved to the High Court with an attempt to force the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to rely on nothing but the ten March 13 district declarations which were struck down by GECOM Chair, Justice Claudette Singh, as the basis on which a final Elections declaration is made.

Justice Singh yesterday invalidated those declarations, and so they have no legal effect. Notably, they had included the fraudulent March 13 Region Four declaration made by Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo, and were all overtaken by the national recount.