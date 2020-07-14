Coalition supporter wants Court to force GECOM to use 10 struck down declarations

Latest update July 14th, 2020 2:17 PM
A registered voter, Misenga Jones, through Attorney-at-law Mayo Robertson, has moved to the High Court with an attempt to force the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to rely on nothing but the ten March 13 district declarations which were struck down by GECOM Chair, Justice Claudette Singh, as the basis on which a final Elections declaration is made.
Justice Singh yesterday invalidated those declarations, and so they have no legal effect. Notably, they had included the fraudulent March 13 Region Four declaration made by Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo, and were all overtaken by the national recount.
Jul 14, 2020By Sean Devers Gifted fourteen-year-old West Indies U-16 left-handed stroke player Rampertab Ramnauth is a little runs machine and already has scored 16 centuries including a double. He seemed...
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Dr. Alissa Trotz and Dr. Arif Bulkan are two Guyanese scholars who are recognized for their scholarly output in women studies... more
One night, thieves broke into the home of a man and his wife. The thief was caught red- handed with jewelry and money belonging... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]