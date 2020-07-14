BREAKING NEWS – Fire set at CID Office at Anna Regina

Latest update July 14th, 2020 9:13 AM
A fire was set to the Guyana Police Force Criminal Investigation Department office at Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, some time between 5AM-530AM this morning.
This is one of two acts of arson in Essequibo this morning alone with an earlier fire destroying an abandoned Guyana Defence Force base at Maria’s Lodge.
This morning as well, a fire in Linden completely destroyed the Guyana Elections Commission office in Linden.
Follow Kaieteur News for more breaking news on these incidents.
