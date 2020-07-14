BREAKING NEWS – Fire set at abandoned army base at Maria’s Lodge Essequibo

Latest update July 14th, 2020 9:13 AM
Swift actions by Radar Security personnel, prevented the spread of a fire which was set to an abandoned GDF building in Maria’s Lodge early this morning.
Reports are that the fire was set sometime around 03:30 hrs this morning. Kaieteur News understands that a security guard, who was stationed at the Maria’s Lodge Nursery school, observed smoke emanating from the abandoned building.
The security guard, who is attached to the Radar Security service called in his visiting inspector, who immediately contacted the Anna Regina Fire Department.
The fire department later arrived on the scene and managed to extinguish the fire before it could further spread. Reports are that the fire was set to the two ends of the building, as two stacks of newspapers were found in the said locations.
Based on information reaching Kaieteur News at this time, the abandoned building was previously used by the Guyana Defence force as a training base in the late 90s.
An investigation is presently on going.
Jul 14, 2020By Sean Devers Gifted fourteen-year-old West Indies U-16 left-handed stroke player Rampertab Ramnauth is a little runs machine and already has scored 16 centuries including a double. He seemed...
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Dr. Alissa Trotz and Dr. Arif Bulkan are two Guyanese scholars who are recognized for their scholarly output in women studies... more
One night, thieves broke into the home of a man and his wife. The thief was caught red- handed with jewelry and money belonging... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]