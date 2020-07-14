BREAKING NEWS – Fire set at abandoned army base at Maria’s Lodge Essequibo

Swift actions by Radar Security personnel, prevented the spread of a fire which was set to an abandoned GDF building in Maria’s Lodge early this morning.

Reports are that the fire was set sometime around 03:30 hrs this morning. Kaieteur News understands that a security guard, who was stationed at the Maria’s Lodge Nursery school, observed smoke emanating from the abandoned building.

The security guard, who is attached to the Radar Security service called in his visiting inspector, who immediately contacted the Anna Regina Fire Department.

The fire department later arrived on the scene and managed to extinguish the fire before it could further spread. Reports are that the fire was set to the two ends of the building, as two stacks of newspapers were found in the said locations.

Based on information reaching Kaieteur News at this time, the abandoned building was previously used by the Guyana Defence force as a training base in the late 90s.

An investigation is presently on going.