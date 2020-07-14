Latest update July 14th, 2020 9:13 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS – Fire set at abandoned army base at Maria’s Lodge Essequibo

Jul 14, 2020 News 0

Swift actions by Radar Security personnel, prevented the spread of a fire which was set to an abandoned GDF building in Maria’s Lodge early this morning.
Reports are that the fire was set sometime around 03:30 hrs this morning. Kaieteur News understands that a security guard, who was stationed at the Maria’s Lodge Nursery school, observed smoke emanating from the abandoned building.
The security guard, who is attached to the Radar Security service called in his visiting inspector, who immediately contacted the Anna Regina Fire Department.
The fire department later arrived on the scene and managed to extinguish the fire before it could further spread. Reports are that the fire was set to the two ends of the building, as two stacks of newspapers were found in the said locations.
Based on information reaching Kaieteur News at this time, the abandoned building was previously used by the Guyana Defence force as a training base in the late 90s.
An investigation is presently on going.

Similar Articles

Sports

At 14, Rampertab Ramnauth is a little runs machine

At 14, Rampertab Ramnauth is a little runs machine

Jul 14, 2020

By Sean Devers Gifted fourteen-year-old West Indies U-16 left-handed stroke player Rampertab Ramnauth is a little runs machine and already has scored 16 centuries including a double. He seemed...
Read More
Windies make perfect start to series as Blackwood inspires

Windies make perfect start to series as Blackwood...

Jul 13, 2020

Harrigan positioning for Jaguar’s midfield role

Harrigan positioning for Jaguar’s midfield role

Jul 13, 2020

Shared governance – should we, can we?

Shared governance – should we, can we?

Jul 13, 2020

Turning Point claim Pre Caricom day dominoes title

Turning Point claim Pre Caricom day dominoes

Jul 12, 2020

Referee Assessors benefit from online training

Referee Assessors benefit from online training

Jul 12, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Thieves quoting law

    One night, thieves broke into the home of a man and his wife. The thief was caught red- handed with jewelry and money belonging... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019