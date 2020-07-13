Six new COVID-19 cases recorded; national total now stands at 297

The Ministry of Public Health informed the nation yesterday that there have been six new cases, bringing the country’s total number of positive cases to 297.

Further, there are currently 126 persons in institutional isolation, 20 persons in institutional quarantine, and five persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There have also been 154 recoveries, with 17 deaths to date.

On Saturday July 11, last, the country recorded its latest COVID-19 related death. The individual was identified as a woman in her 60s.

According to reports, the woman had tested positive for the virus and was reportedly admitted to the ICU at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

However, her condition worsened which caused multiple complications leading to her death.