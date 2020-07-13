Latest update July 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Six new COVID-19 cases recorded; national total now stands at 297

Jul 13, 2020 News 0

The Ministry of Public Health informed the nation yesterday that there have been six new cases, bringing the country’s total number of positive cases to 297.
Further, there are currently 126 persons in institutional isolation, 20 persons in institutional quarantine, and five persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There have also been 154 recoveries, with 17 deaths to date.
On Saturday July 11, last, the country recorded its latest COVID-19 related death. The individual was identified as a woman in her 60s.
According to reports, the woman had tested positive for the virus and was reportedly admitted to the ICU at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.
However, her condition worsened which caused multiple complications leading to her death.

Similar Articles

Sports

Windies make perfect start to series as Blackwood inspires

Windies make perfect start to series as Blackwood inspires

Jul 13, 2020

SOUTHAMPTON, England, CMC – Mercurial Jermaine Blackwood perished agonisingly short of a deserved hundred but West Indies took a giant leap towards their first series win on English soil in 32...
Read More
Harrigan positioning for Jaguar’s midfield role

Harrigan positioning for Jaguar’s midfield role

Jul 13, 2020

Shared governance – should we, can we?

Shared governance – should we, can we?

Jul 13, 2020

Turning Point claim Pre Caricom day dominoes title

Turning Point claim Pre Caricom day dominoes

Jul 12, 2020

Referee Assessors benefit from online training

Referee Assessors benefit from online training

Jul 12, 2020

Michael Anthony wants a Velodrome built in Guyana

Michael Anthony wants a Velodrome built in Guyana

Jul 12, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019