Police Constable thwarts attempt to set Umana Yana on fire

Jul 13, 2020 News 0

Brave and fast work by a police constable yesterday prevented a man from setting fire to the Umana Yana at High Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

A section of the roof that was burnt

Kaieteur News learnt that two police constables were on guard at the location when the arson attempt was made at around 00:20 hrs.
One of the constables, a male whose name was given as Bernard, saw a man scaling the fence of the Umana Yana’s compound with a black tyre and a bottle.
The alleged arsonist then ran towards the back of the structure and set the roof on fire. Wasting no time, Bernard sprung into action and charged towards the area. Upon seeing the constable, the alleged arsonist scaled the fence again before making good his escape.
Bernard was assisted by his female colleague who brought a fire extinguisher to contain the spread of the flames. Other police ranks were subsequently called to the scene.
Kaieteur News learnt from the investigators that there was also a strange car parked outside of the Umana Yana’s, which drove away just after the fire was set.

 

