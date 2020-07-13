Police Constable thwarts attempt to set Umana Yana on fire

Latest update July 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Brave and fast work by a police constable yesterday prevented a man from setting fire to the Umana Yana at High Street, Kingston, Georgetown.
Kaieteur News learnt that two police constables were on guard at the location when the arson attempt was made at around 00:20 hrs.
One of the constables, a male whose name was given as Bernard, saw a man scaling the fence of the Umana Yana’s compound with a black tyre and a bottle.
The alleged arsonist then ran towards the back of the structure and set the roof on fire. Wasting no time, Bernard sprung into action and charged towards the area. Upon seeing the constable, the alleged arsonist scaled the fence again before making good his escape.
Bernard was assisted by his female colleague who brought a fire extinguisher to contain the spread of the flames. Other police ranks were subsequently called to the scene.
Kaieteur News learnt from the investigators that there was also a strange car parked outside of the Umana Yana’s, which drove away just after the fire was set.
Jul 13, 2020SOUTHAMPTON, England, CMC – Mercurial Jermaine Blackwood perished agonisingly short of a deserved hundred but West Indies took a giant leap towards their first series win on English soil in 32...
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
One of the most explosive issues in journalism in the 21st century occurred last month in the New York Times (NYT), one of... more
Martin Niemoller, a Lutheran pastor, who was born in 1892 and lived to the ripe old age of 92 wrote the following words: “They... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]