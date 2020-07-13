Latest update July 13th, 2020 2:56 PM

OAS Secretary General requests meeting with Permanent Council to ‘deal with Guyana’s electoral process’

Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro

General Secretary of the Organisation of American (OAS), Luis Almagro has officially written the Chairman of the OAS Permanent Council, Ambassador Luis Fernando Cordero Montoya, to assemble a meeting aimed at dealing with the situation of the electoral process in Guyana.
“I have the honor of addressing Your Excellency to request your support in calling a meeting of the Permanent Council to deal with the situation of the electoral process in Guyana. Availing myself of this opportunity to reassure you of my highest consideration,” Almagro said in the letter.
The General Secretary shared the official correspondence today on his Twitter page.

