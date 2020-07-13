New Gov’t must be installed, will of the people must be respected – Sir Shridath Ramphal

Respected Guyanese diplomat, Sir Shridath Ramphal has released a statement calling for the new government to be installed, and the will of the people to be respected, in the wake of the recent Caribbean Court of Justice decision.

“Guyana’s highest Court” Ramphal said, “has spoken on the March elections, and the air of all of CARICOM is purer for the CCJ’s Judgment. The rule of law has prevailed, and a darkening cloud has been dissipated by the CCJ’s unanimous jurisprudence. The whole region must be grateful for the Court’s authority and the calm and courageous manner of its exercise.”

Sir Shridath’s statement came in wake of an impasse at the Guyana Elections (GECOM) on the elections declaration following the ruling of Guyana’s highest court, the CCJ. The ruling of the CCJ essentially confirmed the victory of the People’s Progressive Party over the incumbent A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government.

The CCJ on Wednesday also made a pronouncement for the GECOM to ensure that the election results are swiftly declared in accordance with the Laws of Guyana. The Court’s President Justice Adrian Saunders had noted in that decision, “it is now for GECOM to ensure that the CEO submits a report in accordance with its directive of 16th of June in order to proceed along a path directed by the laws of Guyana.”

In his writing, Sir Shridath emphasized that, “Our country, our region, our hemisphere, our world – will not allow less. Guyana’s Elections Commission, fortified by the Court’s judgment and the people’s demonstrated will, must make democracy prevail. That is its constitutional duty.”

Sir Shridath noted that with the exercise of that duty, the process of healing must begin. In this regard, the diplomat also reflected on the speech he made at the inauguration of the Granger administration in 2015:

“At moments of transition like this, it is the duty of all to work hard at destroying the myth of otherness and at cultivating by conscious effort the reality of oneness that is our historical birth right.”

He stated that those words are as urgent now, at the current moment of transition, as they were urgent then.

“Let us follow them and save ourselves,” Sir Shridath said.