New Gov’t must be installed, will of the people must be respected – Sir Shridath Ramphal

Latest update July 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Respected Guyanese diplomat, Sir Shridath Ramphal has released a statement calling for the new government to be installed, and the will of the people to be respected, in the wake of the recent Caribbean Court of Justice decision.
“Guyana’s highest Court” Ramphal said, “has spoken on the March elections, and the air of all of CARICOM is purer for the CCJ’s Judgment. The rule of law has prevailed, and a darkening cloud has been dissipated by the CCJ’s unanimous jurisprudence. The whole region must be grateful for the Court’s authority and the calm and courageous manner of its exercise.”
Sir Shridath’s statement came in wake of an impasse at the Guyana Elections (GECOM) on the elections declaration following the ruling of Guyana’s highest court, the CCJ. The ruling of the CCJ essentially confirmed the victory of the People’s Progressive Party over the incumbent A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government.
The CCJ on Wednesday also made a pronouncement for the GECOM to ensure that the election results are swiftly declared in accordance with the Laws of Guyana. The Court’s President Justice Adrian Saunders had noted in that decision, “it is now for GECOM to ensure that the CEO submits a report in accordance with its directive of 16th of June in order to proceed along a path directed by the laws of Guyana.”
In his writing, Sir Shridath emphasized that, “Our country, our region, our hemisphere, our world – will not allow less. Guyana’s Elections Commission, fortified by the Court’s judgment and the people’s demonstrated will, must make democracy prevail. That is its constitutional duty.”
Sir Shridath noted that with the exercise of that duty, the process of healing must begin. In this regard, the diplomat also reflected on the speech he made at the inauguration of the Granger administration in 2015:
“At moments of transition like this, it is the duty of all to work hard at destroying the myth of otherness and at cultivating by conscious effort the reality of oneness that is our historical birth right.”
He stated that those words are as urgent now, at the current moment of transition, as they were urgent then.
“Let us follow them and save ourselves,” Sir Shridath said.
Jul 13, 2020SOUTHAMPTON, England, CMC – Mercurial Jermaine Blackwood perished agonisingly short of a deserved hundred but West Indies took a giant leap towards their first series win on English soil in 32...
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
One of the most explosive issues in journalism in the 21st century occurred last month in the New York Times (NYT), one of... more
Martin Niemoller, a Lutheran pastor, who was born in 1892 and lived to the ripe old age of 92 wrote the following words: “They... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]