Murder PI for moneychanger and daughter coming to an end

One year after moneychanger Aaron Latchman and his 18-year-old daughter Arianna Latchman, were killed during a robbery at their Better Hope, East Coast Demerara home, the preliminary inquiry (PI) into their deaths is coming to an end as the remaining witnesses are being called on to testify.

On Friday, one witness testified in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Courts before Magistrate Alisha George, the matter was adjourned to July 17, 2020, where the remaining witnesses are expected to testify.

The five accused are Mark Rufino, called ‘Mark’, 25, a labourer of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo; Paul Chan, called ‘Long Hair’ or ‘Anthony’, 37, a conductor of 10 Dennis Street Sophia, East Coast Demerara; Troy Abrams, called ‘Troy ‘ or ‘Rasta Man’, 44, a vendor of 34 Middle Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara; Lloyd Sadloo, 37, self employed of 220 Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara; and Sean Thomas, called ‘Yankee’, 41 years, an electrician of 59 William Street, Kitty.

Some of the defendants have secured representation from the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic, while the others are still unrepresented. They were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on July 4, 2019, at Robert Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, they murdered Aaron Latchman and Arianna Latchman during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

According to reports, on the day in question, Aaron Latchman arrived home around 15:15hrs and was attempting to park his car in his yard when two gunmen struck.

One of the gunmen reportedly entered the house and shot Latchman’s daughter. The other, meanwhile, then attacked Latchman, and the two men got into a scuffle, which resulted in a bag ending up in a neighbour’s yard.

The gunman who had shot Latchman’s daughter then exited the house and came to his accomplice’s aid, shooting Latchman as well. After Latchman fell to the ground, the attackers snatched up a bag of cash and fled.

The killers escaped in a car. The moneychanger and his daughter were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were both pronounced dead on arrival.