Harrigan positioning for Jaguar’s midfield role

By Calvin Chapman

Eighteen-year-old defensive midfielder Jamar Harrigan has his sights set on achieving all that he can with football locally, inclusive of winning the Elite League with his new club Police FC. The teenager is talented and ambitious and is keen on breaking into Guyana’s senior men’s team; the Golden Jaguars.

The former Annandale Secondary school student and captain; at just 18, has a wealth of football experience, having featured for Buxton United FC in three seasons of Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Elite League, while representing the Golden Arrowhead in the beautiful game at both the under-17 and under-20 levels.

Harrigan was part of the GFF’s youth side that contested in the FIFA under-20 World Cup qualifiers in Nicaragua earlier this year, which Guyana missed out on advancing from their group after losing the decisive match to the hosts 1-0.

In that match, the midfielder was sent off in the 18 minute, a decision that himself and teammates felt was a bit harsh. Harrigan noted that during that final group game, he felt as though the officials were bias in their decisions.

He continued that, “Unfortunately some of our players were sent back (to Guyana) because of a vaccine issue that resulted in the remaining players playing more minutes and we had to be extra careful, trying not to pick up cards or injury but it didn’t affect our gameplay.”

He described the under-20 qualifiers in Nicaragua as a very good experience, while giving high praise to his skipper Nicholas McCarthur and the support staff that was headed by Coach Wayne Dover who did an extremely good job of mentoring and guiding the squad.

The current refrigeration student at the Government Technical Institute (G.T.I) spoke well of his time at the Buxton United FC where he spent a total of three years, two of which he was a starter. He explained that his move to Police FC under the tutelage of Coach Calvin ‘Flu’ Allen, was majorly because he wanted to play more football since Buxton United only plays Elite League football.

Unfortunately, the free kick specialist who has banged in many set-piece goals over the years hasn’t been able to feature in any game for Police since his transfer in January due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, his training with the National team has been curtailed as well.

Harrigan, who captained Annandale secondary to championship honours in the first Petra/Guyoil football League in 2018; which came to the final game to decide the victor, concluded that he will stay focused and strong in this pandemic and wait for his chance to continue proving that he is a special talent and definite future fixture in the Golden Jaguars set up.