GECOM Chair will direct Myers if Lowenfield refuses to prepare correct Elections report

Government Commissioner Vincent Alexander told reporters moments ago that the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice Claudette Singh will instruct Deputy Chief Elections Officer Roxane Myers to submit an elections report on the results of the Recount, if Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield fails to do so by 2 pm tomorrow.

Alexander is advocating instead for the use of the results from the declarations currently in abeyance, including the fraudulent figures produced by Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo.