GECOM Chair will direct Myers if Lowenfield refuses to prepare correct Elections report

Latest update July 13th, 2020 3:49 PM
Government Commissioner Vincent Alexander told reporters moments ago that the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice Claudette Singh will instruct Deputy Chief Elections Officer Roxane Myers to submit an elections report on the results of the Recount, if Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield fails to do so by 2 pm tomorrow.
Alexander is advocating instead for the use of the results from the declarations currently in abeyance, including the fraudulent figures produced by Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo.
Jul 13, 2020SOUTHAMPTON, England, CMC – Mercurial Jermaine Blackwood perished agonisingly short of a deserved hundred but West Indies took a giant leap towards their first series win on English soil in 32...
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
One of the most explosive issues in journalism in the 21st century occurred last month in the New York Times (NYT), one of... more
Martin Niemoller, a Lutheran pastor, who was born in 1892 and lived to the ripe old age of 92 wrote the following words: “They... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]