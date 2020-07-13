GECOM Chair invalidates declarations held in abeyance – Gunraj

According to Commissioner Sase Gunraj, Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh has invalidated the March ten declarations which were being held in abeyance.

Gunraj, who spoke to the media outside of the GECOM head office in Kingston, related that the Chair made the decision today during the Commission meeting.

Gunraj is of the view that this invalidation has also invalidated all reports submitted by Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield, which were based on those declarations, as a consequence.

Lowenfield was today instructed to submit his report tomorrow which reflects the results of the National Recount. Failure to so will result in his duties being transferred to the Deputy CEO, Roxanne Myers.