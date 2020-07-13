GECOM Chair invalidates declarations held in abeyance – Gunraj

Latest update July 13th, 2020 3:49 PM
According to Commissioner Sase Gunraj, Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh has invalidated the March ten declarations which were being held in abeyance.
Gunraj, who spoke to the media outside of the GECOM head office in Kingston, related that the Chair made the decision today during the Commission meeting.
Gunraj is of the view that this invalidation has also invalidated all reports submitted by Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield, which were based on those declarations, as a consequence.
Lowenfield was today instructed to submit his report tomorrow which reflects the results of the National Recount. Failure to so will result in his duties being transferred to the Deputy CEO, Roxanne Myers.
Jul 13, 2020SOUTHAMPTON, England, CMC – Mercurial Jermaine Blackwood perished agonisingly short of a deserved hundred but West Indies took a giant leap towards their first series win on English soil in 32...
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 13, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
One of the most explosive issues in journalism in the 21st century occurred last month in the New York Times (NYT), one of... more
Martin Niemoller, a Lutheran pastor, who was born in 1892 and lived to the ripe old age of 92 wrote the following words: “They... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]