Latest update July 13th, 2020 3:38 PM
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has kicked off a meeting this morning with the full Commission present.
An initial meeting set for last Thursday, following the Wednesday CCJ judgment on the recount case, was postponed when the three Government Commissioners asked for time to study the ruling.
The same Commissioner did not turn up for the rescheduled meeting on Saturday.
