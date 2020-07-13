Latest update July 13th, 2020 3:38 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Full Commission present!

Jul 13, 2020 News 0

Media operatives stand in wait outside of the Commission’s Kingston office to find out the Chair’s next move.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has kicked off a meeting this morning with the full Commission present.
An initial meeting set for last Thursday, following the Wednesday CCJ judgment on the recount case, was postponed when the three Government Commissioners asked for time to study the ruling.
The same Commissioner did not turn up for the rescheduled meeting on Saturday.

Similar Articles

Sports

Windies make perfect start to series as Blackwood inspires

Windies make perfect start to series as Blackwood inspires

Jul 13, 2020

SOUTHAMPTON, England, CMC – Mercurial Jermaine Blackwood perished agonisingly short of a deserved hundred but West Indies took a giant leap towards their first series win on English soil in 32...
Read More
Harrigan positioning for Jaguar’s midfield role

Harrigan positioning for Jaguar’s midfield role

Jul 13, 2020

Shared governance – should we, can we?

Shared governance – should we, can we?

Jul 13, 2020

Turning Point claim Pre Caricom day dominoes title

Turning Point claim Pre Caricom day dominoes

Jul 12, 2020

Referee Assessors benefit from online training

Referee Assessors benefit from online training

Jul 12, 2020

Michael Anthony wants a Velodrome built in Guyana

Michael Anthony wants a Velodrome built in Guyana

Jul 12, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019