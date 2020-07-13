De Rigadier put Guyana in de Guinness Book of World Records

Karen de Suzie tek she eyes pass de boss man of de Waterfall paper. If she nah understand wha he seh is because she nah want understand.

De boss man seh bedroom story is personal and private matter. But he also seh at de same time, dat if de bedroom story involve police story, de law should tek its course.

Dem boys hope dat dem nah gat fuh clarify dat second part fuh Karen de Suzie like how Claw-dette gat fuh clarify instruction fuh de Lolo man. Easy lesson good fuh dunce. De boss man seh again dat wha happen in the between de sheets is fuh man and wife. But if wha happen involve abuse, den it become police story.

Dem boys want know if Karen de Suzie gon stop shying pebble and instead encourage all dem who feel dem get abuse fuh go to de police so dat de police story can run its course.

De bossman of de Waterfall paper also want to tell Karen de Suzie dat she should also use some of she advocacy fuh help protect de wealth of de country because if de wealth squander then is man, woman and child who gon suffer.

Dem boys also notice dat some people get jumpy yesterday when dem read about an attempt to bun down de Suddie Court, then dem attempt to bun down Umana Yana and den de riot and fire at the Lusignan Prison.

Dem boys nah pointing finger like Karen de Susie. But dem know dat dem gat elements in de Coalition wha looking fuh excuse fuh declare a state of emergency fuh swear in de Rigadier.

But dem boys know if dat happen Guyana gon gat de fuss President who no country gon recognize.

De Rigadier dun put Guyana in de Guinness Book of World Records fuh de longest time fuh decide an election.

Talk half and wait fuh see if de Lolo man going to Lusignan today.