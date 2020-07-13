CPA notes decline in child abuse reports

– Cites COVID-19 as contributing factor

Director of the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA), Ann Greene in a brief telephone interview with Kaieteur News yesterday, related that the Agency has recorded a decrease in the number of reports regarding child abuse.

Greene noted that from January to May, CPA received a total of 1250 reports of child abuse as opposed to 2051 for the same period in 2019, a difference of 801 reports. The Director stressed however that a decrease in the number of reports does not mean that there is a decline in the occurrence of child abuse.

Greene explained that many of the reports received by the agency come from the school system. She said that the current COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the closure of schools hence the noticeable decline in reported cases.

“At this point, our entire system is not in operation because most of our abused cases come through the schools and with schools being closed, we are not getting reports through that avenue. Also, we must remember that a number of children are abused in their homes so they may (now) be with their abusers at home.” Greene said.

The head of the agency also pointed out that neglect is the most common form of abuse reported against children. This is followed by sexual abuse.