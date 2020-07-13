‘A’ Division Commander unable to confirm Lowenfield’s death threat report

There has been no indication whether Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield lodged an official police complaint regarding the threat to his life that he allegedly received on Friday last at the Headquarters of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Noting the serious nature of the allegation, Kaieteur News made contact with the acting Commander of A’ Division, Senior Superintendent, Paul Azore to inquire whether an official complaint was made. Commander Azore was not able to confirm that a report was made. He said, “I don’t know anything about that.”

Additionally, calls were made to the de facto Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan to ascertain whether investigations into the claim would be conducted but these went unanswered.

Lowenfield was scheduled to submit his final election report to the seven-member Commission at 2 PM on Friday. However, he fled the building after reportedly receiving a “death threat”.

Commissioner Bibi Shadick who spoke with reporters had explained that Lowenfield was ordered by the Chair, Justice (retd), Claudette Singh to return to the Commission with his report using the final figures from the recount.

It was while she was preparing her orders in writing that Lowenfield informed the Commission that he received a “death threat” and hurriedly left the building.

Journalists who were camped outside of GECOM’s headquarters saw an ambulance inside the compound while Lowenfield was exiting. This raised suspicions that he might have fallen ill.

However, when the ambulance exited the Commission’s compound, it was found to be empty. Lowenfield and his entourage left seconds later.