Update! Fifteen inmates injured in Lusignan fire

According to an official police report, some fifteen inmates received minor injuries in the fire that destroyed a section of the Lusignan Prison today.

A fire erupted at the Lusignan Prison.

It was noted that around 12:45h at the East Coast Demerara facility, a search was conducted and a quantity of narcotics was discovered.
That immediately led to a riot by the prisoners and a subsequent fire.
“As a consequence, the relevant joint services protocol was activated.  Joint Services ranks were able to contain the riot and escort most prisoners from the Lusignan Prisons to nearby facilities,” the police report said.
The situation has been contained and systems are being implemented to relocate the displaced prisoners.
There are no reports of death at this time.

