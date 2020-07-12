Two arrested after gun tossed from car that eluded police patrol

Two men were on Thursday last apprehended by police ranks patrolling along Crown Dam, Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD) for the possession of an unlicensed semi-automatic pistol loaded with nine live ammunition.

According to police, about 20:45 hrs on Thursday night, police ranks intercepted a motor car minutes after it sped away after seeing the patrol’s vehicle.

According to officials as the ranks approached the vehicle, they observed a male who was seated in the front passenger seat tossed an object through the window.

Upon immediate investigation, the weapon and live rounds were retrieved.

The driver and occupant were immediately ordered to step out of the vehicle where a search conducted on their persons as well as their vehicle revealed nothing else of evidential value.

The men were promptly detained.

The suspects who reside at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo and Durban and Camp streets, Georgetown and 11th Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) are currently in custody assisting with the investigation.