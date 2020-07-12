The Palms is now COVID-19 free

The Palms Elderly Care Facility is now COVID-19 free as its final three patients have made full recoveries from the virus.

The Palms reported its first case of the disease in April and within a matter of weeks, 12 residents were added to the Home’s record of COVID-19 cases.

Since then, two residents from the Geriatric Care facility have succumbed to their illness.

Several staffers of the facility were also quarantine. However the Ministry of Social Protection (MoSP) has recorded several recoveries among the residents including Zorie De Mattos, 105, and Rosaline Hamilton, 91.

The residents are among seven patients convalesced.

On Friday, the MoSP announced the last of its residents- 66 year-old Robert Baiku; Cleo Brotherson, 69; and Gaitree Kaloutie, 57, will spend a few days in the facility’s Infirmary before they are moved to the General Ward. They had all recovered from the Coronavirus disease.

The Ministry said that the dedicated staff and doctors from the Ministry of Public Health are credited for this milestone.

Speaking on the recovery of the patients, the Director of Social Services, Whentworth Tanner, noted that since then the discovery of its first case, the facility has been extremely careful to contain the illness because of their vulnerability to the disease.

“COVID-19 presented unprecedented challenges to The Palms and our team. Thanks to the perseverance of our staff and the guidance from the Georgetown Public Hospital, 10 residents have fully recovered and there are no COVID-19 resident cases currently in the facility. With the continued health and safety of our residents being our primary concern, we have conducted additional staff and resident retesting to further verify that our home is completely free of COVID-19.”

In the meantime, the MoSP said it had extended its gratitude to the following persons who worked tirelessly to ensure the COVID 19 patients were given round-the-clock care: Avae Collins; Sheba Thoma; Hollis Brazh; Christel Nedd; Simeon Marc; Romona Matthews; Shellon Pillay Chester; Tracy Alleyne; Alina Cozier; Odessa Sealey; Latroya Joseph; Richard Holder; Tonia Mc Pherson; Aba Crawford; Marissa Blackman; Marilyn France; Samantha Douglas (Palms Administrator); Donette Mingo (Medical Services Coordinator); Mohammed Ganie (Palms Assistant Administrator); Jacqueline Clarke; Tamika Teixeira and Renetia Watts.