Latest update July 12th, 2020 12:51 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Show them you have backbone Claudette Singh

Jul 12, 2020 News 0

GECOM’s chair, Retired Justice Claudette Singh, must act and do so immediately. She has no other choice.
The Commission’s Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Mr. Keith Lowenfield, has repeatedly engaged in the most flagrant acts of insubordination, through calculated disrespect and continuing disregard for clear directives issued by Chairwoman Singh.
Mr. Lowenfield’s gross disavowal of one order after another from the Chair of the Commission would not have been tolerated in any organization worth its salt, or in any environment that aspires to democratic norms and ideals.
He has done as he sees fit and both unilaterally and arbitrarily, through reports that are so skewed that they border on the criminal.
He has disenfranchised over a hundred thousand Guyanese voters. No man, no official, should be allowed to act so manipulatively and capriciously. He has hijacked Guyana’s electoral process and holds this nation hostage at his whim and through his corrupting tactics.
Chairwoman Singh must move quickly to replace him.
His replacement does not necessarily have to be from within the ranks of the GECOM Secretariat, which is saturated with partisan elements.
The Chairwoman must manifest courage and a backbone that will not bend before the barefaced daylight robberies resurrected from decades ago.
This is the 21st century. This has to be a new and better Guyana. It must be a place of the lawful and the democratic, and where the will of the people must be honored and not desecrated by the likes of the CEO and those who stand behind him.
She must fire the CEO immediately and without ceremony. Start with somebody fresh tomorrow.
Let this election be closed out and give Guyanese a chance to live again.

Similar Articles

Sports

Turning Point claim Pre Caricom day dominoes title

Turning Point claim Pre Caricom day dominoes title

Jul 12, 2020

Led by 15 games from Sandra Nurse and 14 games Samantha Vickery, Turning Point emerged victorious with 80 games when the final of the Pre Caricom day dominoes tournament was contested recently at R...
Read More
Referee Assessors benefit from online training

Referee Assessors benefit from online training

Jul 12, 2020

Michael Anthony wants a Velodrome built in Guyana

Michael Anthony wants a Velodrome built in Guyana

Jul 12, 2020

Guyanese Referees Instructors to participate in regional training programme

Guyanese Referees Instructors to participate in...

Jul 12, 2020

Golf – new and improved!

Golf – new and improved!

Jul 12, 2020

South American FIFA World Cup qualifiers to begin in October

South American FIFA World Cup qualifiers to begin...

Jul 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Decade of Dictatorship

    Instead of the much-touted decade of development, Guyana, it seems, is headed for a decade of dictatorship. Unless the naked... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019