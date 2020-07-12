Rigadier is the chief cook and bottle washer

Dem Boys Seh…

Wherever good people go, good things does happen. Wherever evil goes, bad things does occur.

Both sides of de political divide gat dem own devils. De J6aggy boy is wan wicked fella. He did not feel he could meet he match. But now he get surpass in wickedness.

Dem boys believe dat de chief cook and bottle washer in de mischief wha tekkin place is de Rigadier. De man playing like if he nah gat a hand in nuttin wha happening. But dem boys believe that is more than a hand he gat in things; he gat he finger pun de trigger.

Dem boys seh dat de rigging is not de work of de devil. It is de devil of all devils. It is evil incarnate. The scent of sulphur is high and it burning yuh nose hole.

Dem boys also smell something rank. Dem asking how is it de West man from the de GDF get send pun pre-retirement leave but two others in de police force still deh pun de wuk even though dem gat sufficient leave fuh tek dem past dem retirement. Something fishy here.

The smell get ranker when dem boys see how de Rigadier promote wan man to Brigadier in order to ensure dat he mo senior than dem others and so he gun get de top wuk in de army. Dem boys believe that promotion must not be selective and dat other colonels should also have been eligible fuh promotion. And may de best man win even if de best man name Bess.

Dem boys does warn people about dabbling in evil.

When yuh go crab dance yuh bound to get mud pun yuh skin. When yuh dabble with de devil, yuh bound to end up like vampire and become a bloodsucker.

It was Michelle Obama who once said that the presidency doesn’t change who you are… it reveals who you are.

And that was how we get to know who Jagdeo really is and now comes Granger evil being revealed. Granger evil is being displayed for the world to see.

Talk half and pray dat those who rigging election, gun be able to live with the consequences not only from de devil but also from de Man Above.