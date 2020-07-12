PPP calls on judiciary to resist abuse of its systems

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) is now cautioning the judiciary to ensure that its systems are not abused and manipulated by the APNU+AFC coalition, in any potential bid to delay a declaration of the certified recount results.

Those results show that the PPP/C has secured a total of 233,336 votes, ahead of the coalition’s 217,920 votes. Despite the certification of those results, and clear instructions from the Chair, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh to submit a report of those, Chief Elections Officer(CEO), Keith Lowenfield, is now on his fifth attempt to have fraudulent results declared by the Elections Commission.

The first attempt was when Lowenfield requested a meeting of the Commission in March to submit a report of the elections results, including Mingo’s fraudulent March 5th declaration, which has since been vitiated.

The second was when Lowenfield submitted a report which included Mingo’s fraudulent March 13th declaration, currently held in abeyance. The third was when Lowenfield, following the recount, submitted a preliminary report suggesting that GECOM dump nearly 270,000 votes on trumped up claims and electoral fraud and irregularities. The fourth was when he submitted a report seeking to dump 115,844 votes in a bid to unilaterally determine the credibility of the votes tabulated at the recount.

This time around, on the fifth attempt yesterday, Lowenfield is seeking to add nearly 15,000 ghost votes to the actual votes cast, with a tabulation which largely resembles the declarations held in abeyance and includes Mingo’s fraudulent March 13th declaration.

The Chair is not expected to accept Lowenfield’s falsified report. Many are calling for Lowenfield to be dismissed, as he is largely perceived to be operating in bad faith as the coalition’s agent.

However, the PPP/C has noted that it has received information about APNU+AFC, which it called “the Rigging Cabal”… is actively judge-shopping in their efforts to get some form of judicial assistance to execute their illegal, fraudulent design to defeat the will of the electorate and steal the next Government.”

Eslyn David, an agent of the coalition, had attempted to have the Appeal Court give Lowenfield legal cover to strike out 115,844 valid votes from the recount figures, an attempt which ultimately failed as the Appeal Court’s ruling was struck down by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) last week.

The PPP/C noted that the Caribbean Court has passed down a judgment, and concluded its judgment with the words: “Now the law must run its course.”

“We call upon the Judiciary not to allow its processes to be abused and manipulated to perpetrate a fraud upon the Guyanese electorate,” the party stated.

It noted that the court cannot direct the Commission on how to perform its functions, nor usurp the functions of the commission, as long as the commission acts within its constitutional mandate.