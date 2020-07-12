Pensioner found murdered at Kuru Kururu farmhouse

A pensioner’s body was found lying in his yard at Track B, Kuru Kururu, Linden/Soesdyke Highway, East Bank Demerara (EDB) on Friday night with a chop wound to the back of his neck.

The body has been identified to be that of Terrence Alstrom,66, by his son.The discovery was made around 22:30hrs on Friday.

Police said that Alstrom had moved to the area some time ago and built a farm house where he lived alone and isolated from neighbours.

Nevertheless, his children and other relatives would check up on him from time to time either by visiting or via phone calls.

In fact, the last conversation they had with their dad was on Thursday morning.On Friday, however, when family members contacted Alstrom, they got no response.It was also unlike Alstrom not to call or text them as well.

As the hours went by and still no word or answer from their father, Alstrom’s son decided to visit his farm house where he made the gruesome discovery.

The police were called and investigators made their way to the scene immediately.

Alstrom’s body was examined and it was discovered that there was a chop wound to the back of his neck.

There were also notable bruises to his back. His house was inspected but everything was intact except for Alstrom’s cell phone which was missing.