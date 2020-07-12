Fire at Lusignan Prison

Latest update July 12th, 2020 3:21 PM
Kaieteur News will bring more details in a later report.
Jul 12, 2020Led by 15 games from Sandra Nurse and 14 games Samantha Vickery, Turning Point emerged victorious with 80 games when the final of the Pre Caricom day dominoes tournament was contested recently at R...
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 11, 2020
Many moons ago, I was in the mini-mart of the Shell gas station at Ogle. I honestly don’t know what happened. There are... more
Instead of the much-touted decade of development, Guyana, it seems, is headed for a decade of dictatorship. Unless the naked... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]