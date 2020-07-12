Ex-cop found guilty of dousing lover with corrosive substance

Ex-cop Cassandra Boucher, 31, of School Street, Albouystown, was on Friday found guilty of dousing her lover with a corrosive substance.

Boucher is expected to make another court appearance tomorrow pending a probation report.

On her first court appearance, Boucher denied the charge which stated that on November 7, 2018 at Camp and North Road Georgetown, she unlawfully and maliciously wounded Anthony Paul with intent to maim, disfigure or cause him grievous bodily harm.

Boucher is being represented by attorney-at-law, Adrian Thompson, who told the court on a previous occasion that his client made several reports of abuse against her lover and the matters were never dealt with.

The court also heard that Boucher acted in self defense and that there is a medical certificate to show that she received injuries.

According to the police prosecutor, Boucher and Paul shared a relationship which subsequently ended after the latter found out that she was pregnant for someone else.

The court heard on the day in question around 10:20 hrs, Boucher called the victim and requested to be taken to the hospital since she was not feeling well.

Paul then went to the defendant’s home and she went into the backseat of his vehicle. He proceeded to take her to the hospital.

However, while in the vicinity of Camp and North Road Georgetown, Boucher went into her purse and took out a small glass bottle and threw a liquid on Paul’s left side face and body.

Paul immediately drove to GPHC where he was examined by a doctor and admitted for his injuries.

The matter was then reported and Boucher was arrested. She admitted to the offence, hence the charge. Boucher was out on $300,000 bail.