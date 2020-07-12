Dalip Trading owner robbed at gun point

Latest update July 12th, 2020 12:31 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Gun-toting bandits yesterday morning robbed Angad Dalip, owner of Dalip Trading’s at his Industrial Site location at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
According to information received by Kaieteur News, the 69-year-old man was robbed as he made his way into his business’s compound at around 11:30 am.
The bandits, who made their escape on a motorcycle, reportedly relieved the elderly man of $280,000 cash which was intended to pay employees of the general industrial and supplies facility.
They also took his wallet and two cell phones; an Apple Iphone valued at $200,000 and one Samsung S3.
The matter was reported to the police who visited the scene.
According to police sources close to the case, Dalip reported that he was attacked by two males who arrived on a motorcycle- one was carrying a gun.
CCTV’s footage of the robbery will soon be released to the public. The matter is currently being investigated.

