Congratulate Irfaan Ali, GCCI tells Pres. Granger

Arguing that the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) has won the March 2nd General and Regional Elections by some 15,000 votes, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is calling for the incumbent President David Granger to congratulate president-elect Irfaan Ali.

In a statement to the press yesterday afternoon, the GCCI made references to other politicians including former Prime Minister of England, Winston Churchill, and former President of the USA, George Bush.

The GCCI was keen to note that the men, despite being described as patriots to their countries, nonetheless lost great elections they contested in, and conceded without hesitation.

“President Granger need not feel hurt,” the GCCI said, “Winston Churchill delivered a massive war time victory to England, but the British voters in 1945 elected Clement Attlee as Prime Minister. Churchill is reported to have said in response, “I thank the British people for the many kindnesses shown towards their servant.””

The Chamber further related to when George Bush lost to Bill Clinton in the USA’s 1992 Presidential Election, he conceded with these words: “I remain absolutely convinced that we are a rising nation. We have been in an extraordinarily difficult period, but do not be deterred, kept away from public service by the smoke and fire of a campaign year or the ugliness of politics. As for me, I’m going to serve and try to find ways to help people.”

Against this, the GCCI said that this “could also be said of our country, especially at this juncture in its history.”

As a major opposition in the Parliament, the chamber expects that the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) to “continue the fight, ensuring honesty, integrity and decency for the citizens in the entire goings on of Governing the country and holding the PPP/C accountable to delivering on campaign promises.”

In the end, however, the GCCI expects unity on major national issues such as the border controversy with Venezuela; with regards to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, among other issues affecting the country.

“We expect unity in knowing that four months later after E-Day, it is time for the nation to move on and get on with the business of implementing policies that benefit the Guyanese people and that all starts with the outgoing President Granger’s congratulation of Dr. Irfaan Ali now,” the GCCI said in their conclusion.