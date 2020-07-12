Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek positive for Covid-19

India (Outlookindia.com)- Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan said on Saturday he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been shifted to a hospital.

In a Twitter post, he said his family and staff have been tested and results are awaited. He also asked everyone who had come in contact with him in the last 10 days to get tested as well.

The 77-year-old actor has been admitted to the isolation ward of Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, news agency PTI reported.

People across the country have tweeted their wishes for his quick recovery.

Reports said Amitabh’s son Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive for Covid. More details are awaited.

Bachchan was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released digitally on Amazon Prime Video. He is also scheduled to host the season 12 of the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.