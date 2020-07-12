Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek positive for Covid-19

Latest update July 12th, 2020 12:56 AM
India (Outlookindia.com)- Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan said on Saturday he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been shifted to a hospital.
In a Twitter post, he said his family and staff have been tested and results are awaited. He also asked everyone who had come in contact with him in the last 10 days to get tested as well.
The 77-year-old actor has been admitted to the isolation ward of Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, news agency PTI reported.
People across the country have tweeted their wishes for his quick recovery.
Reports said Amitabh’s son Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive for Covid. More details are awaited.
Bachchan was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released digitally on Amazon Prime Video. He is also scheduled to host the season 12 of the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Jul 12, 2020Led by 15 games from Sandra Nurse and 14 games Samantha Vickery, Turning Point emerged victorious with 80 games when the final of the Pre Caricom day dominoes tournament was contested recently at R...
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 12, 2020
Jul 11, 2020
Many moons ago, I was in the mini-mart of the Shell gas station at Ogle. I honestly don’t know what happened. There are... more
Instead of the much-touted decade of development, Guyana, it seems, is headed for a decade of dictatorship. Unless the naked... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Governments around the world, including in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, have emerged as... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]