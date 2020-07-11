Granger’s newly appointed Army Chief tells ABCE countries, he will abide by the Constitution

On the same day CEO Keith Lowenfield was tasked with submitting his report, triggering in the declaration of elections results and the formal installment of a President and Commander-in-Chief, Guyana’s military leadership met with the emissaries of Guyana’s four main Western allies.

Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Godfrey Bess, in a meeting yesterday with senior diplomats of the USA, the UK, Canada and the EU, pledged the GDF’s continuous adherence to its role as set out in the Constitution of Guyana. Bess was appointed less than two weeks ago by de facto President David Granger after his predecessor, Brigadier Patrick West was sent on pre-retirement leave.

Brigadier Bess also affirmed to the United States Ambassador, Ms. Sarah-Ann Lynch, British High Commissioner, Mr. Greg Quinn, Canadian High Commissioner Ms. Lilian Chattergee and European Ambassador Mr. Fernando Ponz-Canto that the GDF will continue to execute its mandate as a politically unbiased entity.

Correspondingly, the ABCE heads pledged to continuously provide military support to the GDF. The meeting, which was held as a courtesy call, was conducted at the Defence Headquarters, Base Camp Ayanganna.