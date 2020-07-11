UN Secretary General calls for swift election declaration

Latest update July 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, on Thursday called on all of Guyana’s political leaders and their supporters to “recognize and accept” the final official results of the March 2 elections.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres

Guterres, through a spokesperson, was at the time responding to questions concerning the political situation in Guyana, referring to 8th July ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice, as a “final instance.”
The Secretary-General stressed the importance of announcing the final official results of the March 2 General and Regional Elections to the Guyanese people as soon as possible, stating that the declaration will bring an end to an impasse that has lasted more than four months.
Guterres encouraged Guyanese to refrain from any act or statement that may fuel tensions or incite violence. The Secretary General’s call for a quick end to the political impasse is just one of many from the international community over the past four months.
Other international bodies such as the Organization of American states (OAS), The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, The Elders, and Carter Center, were just a few to come forward with their call to action.

