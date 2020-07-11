UN Secretary General calls for swift election declaration

Latest update July 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, on Thursday called on all of Guyana’s political leaders and their supporters to “recognize and accept” the final official results of the March 2 elections.
Guterres, through a spokesperson, was at the time responding to questions concerning the political situation in Guyana, referring to 8th July ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice, as a “final instance.”
The Secretary-General stressed the importance of announcing the final official results of the March 2 General and Regional Elections to the Guyanese people as soon as possible, stating that the declaration will bring an end to an impasse that has lasted more than four months.
Guterres encouraged Guyanese to refrain from any act or statement that may fuel tensions or incite violence. The Secretary General’s call for a quick end to the political impasse is just one of many from the international community over the past four months.
Other international bodies such as the Organization of American states (OAS), The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, The Elders, and Carter Center, were just a few to come forward with their call to action.
Jul 11, 2020Following consultation with the South American member associations, FIFA and CONMEBOL have agreed to postpone the upcoming South American qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 initially...
Jul 11, 2020
Jul 11, 2020
Jul 09, 2020
Jul 09, 2020
Jul 08, 2020
Here was a prediction of mine in response to what David Hinds would say when he replied to my criticism of opportunistically... more
Many years ago, I was a guest in the home of a friend. One night, a burglar broke into the house. He came through a side... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There have been unhelpful and destructive attacks by leading members and zealous supporters of the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]