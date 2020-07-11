UK Foreign Minister urges GECOM to declare recount results

Elizabeth Grace Sugg, a Minister of the United Kingdom’s Foreign Office earlier today called on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to declare the results of the CARICOM-scrutinised recount.

“Guyanese people have waited long enough for election results. Now all legal processes have been completed,” Baroness Sugg wrote in a tweet.

She said that every vote must count, and that all must respect those votes, regardless of the result.

The recount has shown the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) to have attained the highest number votes in the general election, 233,336 ahead of the APNU+AFC Coalition’s 217,920.