Three foreigners arrested in Meten-Meer-Zorg; gun seized

Three Spanish-speaking men who residents noticed were acting suspiciously were last night arrested at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara.

According to residents, a group of men were seen crossing a bridge near the seawall area around 8 pm yesterday, causing alert residents to take notice. They had claimed they were headed to the hinterlands. One man was found with a .38 revolver while another with an ice pick. The men were caught by residents and handed over to the police.