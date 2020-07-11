Thief in the House!

Many years ago, I was a guest in the home of a friend. One night, a burglar broke into the house.

He came through a side window but was not aware that a pit-bull slept right beneath the same window. The dog attacked and subdued him. The ruckus woke everyone in the house and the thief was caught.

The wife of my friend was so surprised by the burglary that she began to question the intruder. She asked him, “What you doing here? Why are you here? Who gave you permission to come in this house? What did you come in here to do?

These were not rhetorical questions. She was interested in finding out what the thief was doing in her home, his motives and purpose. She was never going to get a straight answer.

What was he going to say? That he mistook the house for his own. If that were the case, then why did he choose to come through the window, instead of the door? That he came to see what the inside of the house looked like? Who would believe him?

It is questions, like the ones which the wife asked the burglar, that Guyanese are today asking about the election processes. They are asking why the results have not yet being declared. Why are some supporters claiming the impossible? Why is the Coalition lying to its supporters? What is stopping the declaration?

Some are questioning the operation of the rule of law. They are asking: Why it is that the decision of the CCJ is being flouted?

Others are questioning the actions of persons. They are asking: Why is this person doing this or not doing that? Why is so and so not conceding defeat? Why is this person not doing the right thing?

To ask for truthful answers to those and the many other questions which are being asked is simply unreasonable. It is no different from the woman who asked the burglar what he was doing in the house and who gave him permission to enter.

There is an elephant in the room which renders irrational all the questions which are being asked about the elections. That elephant is what everyone knows but are fighting and arguing over everything else. The elephant in the room is the blatant and barefaced conspiracy to steal the elections.

Therefore, one should not expect morality or statesmanship from certain persons. One should not expect decency and integrity. One should not predict that those acting in concert to steal an election would do so lawfully. One should not expect legality in the actions of some persons, any more than one expects a thief to justify why he has intruded, unauthorized, into a home.

The reason why there can be no sensible response to these questions. There is a reason why morality and legality are being thrown through the window. There is a reason why foreign Prime Minister had to say that it is a concern when elections become a court matter.

The elephant in the room is that which everyone knows but is trying to dance around. That elephant is that there is state conspiracy to rig the elections and this conspiracy has tainted certain institutions of the state.

A burglar has intruded into Guyana’s democracy. A thief is in the house. There is a state conspiracy to steal the elections and to rape representative government. Electoral banditry is taking place before the people’s eyes and the eyes of the international community.

In such a state of affairs, searching for a legal or moral justification for why things are the way they are amounts to an exercise in futility. It is no use debating whether X is right or whether so and so does not understand their role. It is a waste of time debating and countering the arguments of the riggers. You don’t debate with thieves.

It is a waste of time trying to convince these persons about the absurdity of their arguments. You don’t try to find excuses for thieves.

Those who are engaged in obfuscation and undermining the election process, know what they are doing. They know exactly what they are doing.

They have an end-game to wear down the Opposition so that it will either quit or resort to violence. The latter is what the riggers are hoping for so that they can declare a state of emergency and rule by decree.

The electoral bandits will eventually wake up to the reality that the whole world is now against them and has seen through their scheme. The struggle has to continue to unmask these electoral bandits.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)