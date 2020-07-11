Latest update July 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Suspect in cellphone store robbery released on bail

Jul 11, 2020 News 0

File to be re-sent for further advice

Investigators yesterday released a suspect on bail who was apprehended in connection with an armed robbery of a cellphone store located at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara. On June 27, two men entered Celltronix Guyana Cellphone Sales and Repair Center and looted it of a number of cellphones and cash before escaping on a XR Honda motorcycle.

The cellphone store that was robbed

The men posed as customers at the store with one of the suspects handing a cellphone to a store employee for a supposedly brief analysis on repairs. After a ten-minute consultation, the phone was handed back to the suspect but instead of leaving, he whipped out a handgun and he and his accomplice jumped over the counter. They ordered the two store employees present to kneel behind a desk before proceeding to empty a showcase filled with cellphones into a red haversack. The suspects also stole cash before exiting the store and riding away on their motorcycle.

The armed suspects with the employees to the left bending over

On July 3, police were able to nab one of the two suspects, whom evidence gathered was implicated in the crime. A file was then immediately prepared and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice. Since the file took some time to return, and because the suspect was already held for more than 72 hours, police were forced to release the suspect on bail.

The bail was initially set at GYD$150,000 but the suspect could not afford to post the bail. Police then decided to drop the bail amount to GYD$100,000. This amount also could not be afforded. To assist the suspect, the bail was dropped by $50,000 more which the suspect made.

The file was returned with the DPP asking investigators to correct some aspects and resend it for further advice.

 

