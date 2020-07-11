South American FIFA World Cup qualifiers to begin in October

Latest update July 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Following consultation with the South American member associations, FIFA and CONMEBOL have agreed to postpone the upcoming South American qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 initially planned to be played in the international window of September 2020. The qualifiers are now planned to start in October 2020.
Taking into account the outcome of the discussions held in the COVID-19 FIFA-Confederations Working Group, the CONMEBOL Council has yesterday requested FIFA to include a replacement international window in January 2022 in the International Match Calendar in order to complete the South American qualifiers in March 2022.
This request will be dealt with by the Bureau of the FIFA Council at the next possible occasion.
Jul 11, 2020Following consultation with the South American member associations, FIFA and CONMEBOL have agreed to postpone the upcoming South American qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 initially...
Jul 11, 2020
Jul 11, 2020
Jul 09, 2020
Jul 09, 2020
Jul 08, 2020
Here was a prediction of mine in response to what David Hinds would say when he replied to my criticism of opportunistically... more
Many years ago, I was a guest in the home of a friend. One night, a burglar broke into the house. He came through a side... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There have been unhelpful and destructive attacks by leading members and zealous supporters of the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]