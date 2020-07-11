South American FIFA World Cup qualifiers to begin in October

Following consultation with the South American member associations, FIFA and CONMEBOL have agreed to postpone the upcoming South American qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 initially planned to be played in the international window of September 2020. The qualifiers are now planned to start in October 2020.

Taking into account the outcome of the discussions held in the COVID-19 FIFA-Confederations Working Group, the CONMEBOL Council has yesterday requested FIFA to include a replacement international window in January 2022 in the International Match Calendar in order to complete the South American qualifiers in March 2022.

This request will be dealt with by the Bureau of the FIFA Council at the next possible occasion.