Search party recovers body

Jul 11, 2020

Venezuelan teen who fell in Cuyuni River…

The body of 19-year-old Bryan Gonzalez was recovered from the Cuyuni River, yesterday. The Venezuelan teen had reportedly gone missing after he fell into the river on Monday last.

Dead: Bryan Gonzalez

Since then, a search party has been traversing the area, hoping to find Gonzalez alive. The now dead teen had joined a fuel boat at a landing somewhere below Devil’s Hole, Cuyuni, Region Seven.
A few hours later, while traveling on the river, a bucket on which the teen was sitting slipped, causing him to fall over board. Other passengers plunged behind in an attempt to help him but he disappeared. His body is at Bartica’s Hospital morgue awaiting an autopsy.

 

