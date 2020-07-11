Search party recovers body

Latest update July 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Venezuelan teen who fell in Cuyuni River…
The body of 19-year-old Bryan Gonzalez was recovered from the Cuyuni River, yesterday. The Venezuelan teen had reportedly gone missing after he fell into the river on Monday last.
Since then, a search party has been traversing the area, hoping to find Gonzalez alive. The now dead teen had joined a fuel boat at a landing somewhere below Devil’s Hole, Cuyuni, Region Seven.
A few hours later, while traveling on the river, a bucket on which the teen was sitting slipped, causing him to fall over board. Other passengers plunged behind in an attempt to help him but he disappeared. His body is at Bartica’s Hospital morgue awaiting an autopsy.
Jul 11, 2020Following consultation with the South American member associations, FIFA and CONMEBOL have agreed to postpone the upcoming South American qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 initially...
Jul 11, 2020
Jul 11, 2020
Jul 09, 2020
Jul 09, 2020
Jul 08, 2020
Here was a prediction of mine in response to what David Hinds would say when he replied to my criticism of opportunistically... more
Many years ago, I was a guest in the home of a friend. One night, a burglar broke into the house. He came through a side... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There have been unhelpful and destructive attacks by leading members and zealous supporters of the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]