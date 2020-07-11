Police to investigate circumstances surrounding teen’s death

The Guyana Police Force has decided to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a 19-year old miner from Bydarado Road, Bartica, Region Seven.

The miner identified as Rickford Newton died on Wednesday last at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) while receiving treatment for severe injuries.

Police were told that Newton had received these injuries on July 3 during a football match at Armu Backdam, Cuyuni River when he jumped to receive a pass and injured himself in the process.

Claims were that he could not move and had to be assisted. Noting the severity of his injuries, colleagues transported him immediately to the Bartica Regional Hospital.

Doctors realizing that the young man’s condition was critical, admitted him and made arrangements for him to be air-dashed to city hospital. His mother was informed by the relevant authorities and rushed immediately to accompany her son.

At the city hospital, doctors acted immediately and carried out a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI); it was discovered that Newton suffered a fractured skull, neck and a broken left-hand. Not long after, the teen died while receiving treatment for the injuries sustained. An autopsy was subsequently conducted and the pathologist said that Newton died because of a fractured spine. Considering the autopsy report, police believe that such an injury is consistent with a jump.

However, family members believe otherwise and are suggesting that the teen might have been murdered. Due to Newton’s critical and semi-unconscious state, he was unable to give police a statement and relate to his mother what really happened to him that day.

As result of this controversy, a team of investigators will be heading to the scene of the incident to clarify how Newton was fatally injured.