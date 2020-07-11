Remove persons obstructing electoral process – OAS to GECOM chair

The Organization for the American States (OAS) has made an appeal to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to exclude those who display bias and thereby hinder the progression of the electoral process.

The OAS in a statement to the press last evening stated that “regrettably” the developments over the last two days suggest that efforts continue to avoid compliance with these obligations and to further prolong the term of the current government.

“The OAS,” the statement read, “notes that one of the principal obstacles to completing Guyana’s current electoral process is a person whose duty it is to defend Guyana’s democracy through ensuring respect for the results of elections.”

The organisation called on GECOM to “exclude from the current electoral process, and indeed from all future electoral processes, those persons whose actions display clear partisan bias, and who apply this bias unreservedly in hindering the natural unfolding of the democratic process in Guyana,”—as previously mentioned in a statement from the OAS on April 15.

The decision of the Caribbean Court of Justice on July 8, 2020 confirmed that GECOM has the final authority to declare these elections and that the Chief Elections Officer is required to comply with the Commission’s directives in this regard. The OAS notes and commends the instructions of the GECOM Chair, Justice Claudette Singh (ret’d), issued on July 9 and reiterated on July 10, that the Chief Elections Officer should prepare and submit his report using the results generated by the national recount.

They further stated that the decision of the Caribbean Court of Justice on July 8, 2020 confirmed that GECOM has the final authority to declare these elections and that the Chief Elections Officer is required to comply with the Commission’s directives in this regard. “The OAS notes and commends the instructions of the GECOM Chair, Justice Claudette Singh (ret’d), issued on July 9 and reiterated on July 10, that the Chief Elections Officer should prepare and submit his report using the results generated by the national recount.”

The OAS emphasized that a credible conclusion of the 2020 elections is essential if Guyana is to remain a democracy while adding that they will continue to support the efforts of the people of Guyana towards this end.